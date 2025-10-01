BETHEL, Ohio — Bethel police are searching for Adam Montunnas after a domestic violence incident unfolded at a home on South Main Street and ended in a standoff with law enforcement.

Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert said at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night, dispatchers received a 911 call, but the caller quickly hung up. Not long after, dispatchers received a 911 text indicating a woman needed help at a home on South Main Street.

Essert told us officers responded to the home and when they got there, they could see through a window that a woman was retreating into a bathroom and a male suspect, now identified as Montunnas, was forcing his way inside the room. Essert said police saw Montunnas break into the bathroom and begin to assault the woman.

From there, officers made entry into the home's basement, Essert said, but Montunnas retreated upstairs and locked the officers in the basement.

Hear from the chief in the video below:

Chief: Suspect escaped after overnight police standoff at home in Bethel

Essert said officers retreated back outside and began to surround the home; a Specialized Response Team (SRT) was called in to help, and officers were able to get the owners of the home and the woman outside safely, Essert told us.

Essert said after multiple searches of the home, they determined Montunnas was no longer inside.

Essert said Montunnas will be facing warrants for several felony domestic violence charges, but they do not believe he is a threat to the community.

The chief told us that Montunnas is facing similar domestic violence charges from an incident about a month ago. Montunnas is awaiting trial in that case.

Anyone aware of Montunnas' whereabouts are asked to call Bethel Police at 513-734-2256.