Bethel PD warn of person impersonating police, making traffic stops

BETHEL, Ohio — Bethel Police issued a warning on Tuesday about a person who has been impersonating a police officer in the area.

Police said a person in a white SUV with green "POLICE" on the side was reported stopping drivers on SR-125 and SR-133.

"We take this very seriously," said Bethel Police on social media. "If you observe this vehicle, please contact the police."

Vehicles driven by police must be marked with a jurisdiction and a vehicle number and all Bethel Police working in traffic enforcement are in full uniform and will identify themselves.

Anyone who is concerned about the authenticity of a police vehicle stopping them can call the Clermont County communications center at 513.732.2231 and they will confirm whether it's an officer or not.