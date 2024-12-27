Batavia Township man arrested, accused of stealing $1 million in multi-state internet scam

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Batavia Township man is facing charges for orchestrating an internet scam targeting victims in several states.

Cody Winn, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged with 93 counts of telecommunications fraud and grand theft.

On Oct. 17, 2023, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the Orange County Sheriff in California about a potential internet scam being conducted by a Clermont County resident.

The office sent a report about someone in California interacting with a person called "Cody Clay" from a business named Market Modern LLC.

According to the report, Winn, acting as "Cody Clay," promised the victim an investment opportunity, claiming the victim would receive a full return in three months.

The victim provided $25,000 to fund the creation of an automated Amazon store, but after months of no progress, deputies said the victim could not contact anyone.

After receiving the report, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office began an investigation leading them to Winn.

Deputies said during the investigation it was discovered that Winn was operating a YouTube channel marketing his business plan to potential clients. He was responsible for collecting investor payments and forwarding the funds to a separate global e-commerce company operating across multiple counties.

According to victims' testimonies, Winn was involved in the operation between March and October 2023. He failed to send several investors their payments and could not be contacted for a refund, deputies said.

Deputies said Winn reportedly stole $965,500 in total from victims in Arizona, California, Flordia, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Winn is being held at the Clermont County Jail.