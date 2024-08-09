Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyBatavia_Township_Community

Actions

Mayor: Batavia police chief on administrative leave 'as part of an ongoing investigation'

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
The Village of Batavia is hoping to add 175 new acres through an annexation, where a new subdivision is proposed.
Posted
and last updated

BATAVIA, Ohio — Village of Batavia Police Chief Jim Young has been placed on administrative leave "as part of an ongoing investigation," according to a release from the village's mayor sent Friday.

Mayor C. Scott Runck did not provide any information on the investigation itself or what led up to it, but he wrote the decision to place Young on leave "was made to ensure a fair and impartial process, as part of our village's commitment to upholding the highest standards of public service and accountability."

Runck said being placed on administrative leave is routine procedure during investigations.

According to the Village of Batavia website, Young has been in law enforcement since 1987; he served with the Miami Township Police Department for 25 years before he was appointed to the role of Batavia's police chief in March of 2019.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
School supply giveaways in the Tri-State this weekend: What you need to know Reds score 7 times in the 10th inning to beat Marlins 10-4 Literacy Lab fellowship trains young men to boost reading literacy in Cincinnati

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.