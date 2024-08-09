Mayor: Batavia police chief on administrative leave 'as part of an ongoing investigation'

BATAVIA, Ohio — Village of Batavia Police Chief Jim Young has been placed on administrative leave "as part of an ongoing investigation," according to a release from the village's mayor sent Friday.

Mayor C. Scott Runck did not provide any information on the investigation itself or what led up to it, but he wrote the decision to place Young on leave "was made to ensure a fair and impartial process, as part of our village's commitment to upholding the highest standards of public service and accountability."

Runck said being placed on administrative leave is routine procedure during investigations.

According to the Village of Batavia website, Young has been in law enforcement since 1987; he served with the Miami Township Police Department for 25 years before he was appointed to the role of Batavia's police chief in March of 2019.