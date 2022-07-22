1 in custody, 1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Monroe Township

AMELIA, Ohio — An Amelia man is in custody after a shooting in Monroe Township Friday morning.

Deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2200 block of State Route 125 at around 11:40 a.m. after a resident called 911 and said a man who stays at their residence was shooting at another man. When they arrived, officials found a man who had been shot in the chest and were told the shooter had fled the area in a car.

The man who had been shot, 56-year-old George Johnson, was airlifted to UC Medical Center. The sheriff's office said Johnson is listed as having life-threatening injuries.

Dispatch put out a countywide broadcast for the vehicle the suspect took. At around 11:52 a.m., the Pierce Township Police Department located the vehicle at the intersection of Amelia Olive Branch Road and Old Sr 74 in Batavia Township. Shamek Shron Berry, 32, was taken into custody without incident.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute, though no additional information was provided.

Berry is charged with one count of felonious assault. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office said it will be reviewed in its entirety with the prosecutor's office for presentation to a grand jury.

READ MORE

Man takes plea deal in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend

Ohio State Highway Patrol identify man killed in hit-and-run crash in Clermont County

Several teenagers now charged in murder of New Richmond father and son