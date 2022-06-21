Accused murderer back in Clermont County after fleeing to Georgia

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020 is back in Clermont County after he skipped bond and fled to Georgia, according to a press release from Mark Tekulve, Clermont County prosecutor.

Kyle Johnston is indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

According to the press release, Johnston was arrested after he fatally shot his girlfriend, Kendra Hoskins, in the stomach. He was held on a $125,000 bond, which was set on December 4, 2020. Later, on December 23, a different judge lowered Johnston's bond to $50,000, according to Tekulve.

Johnston was able to post bond in February 2021 and was released from jail. The following March, Johnston faced another bond review after he tested positive for methamphetamine; the courts kept his cash amount for bond the same but ordered Johnston to enter a drug treatment program as a condition of his bond, according to the press release.

In April, a bond review hearing was scheduled after Johnston stopped reporting as ordered; when Johnston didn't show up to the hearing, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the press release, Tekulve's office became aware that Johnston had fled to Georgia.

Now, Johnston has been extradited and returned to Clermont County after he was arrested in Georgia on unrelated warrants from that state. On Tuesday, a bond hearing determined Johnston would be held on a bond of $1,000,000 cash or in real estate.

Johnston will appear in court on July 6.