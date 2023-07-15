Watch Now
2 killed in Clermont County following head-on dirt bike crash

Two men were killed, and a passenger injured, following a head-on dirt bike crash in Clermont County Friday night.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 06:41:18-04

JACKSON TWP, Ohio — Two men were killed in Clermont County following a head-on dirt bike crash Friday night.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called out to the scene of a head-on crash involving dirt bikes around 11 p.m. on Moore Marathon Road in Jackson Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, Austin Askren, 21, of Williamsburg, Ohio was driving a dirt bike south on Moore Marathon Road when he hit a second dirt bike being driven by Justin Bocskor, 25, of Loveland, head-on.

Askren was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner.

Bocskor was flown by Air Care to UC Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A passenger on Bocskor's motorcycle was also taken to UC Medical Center for injuries they suffered in the crash. There is no current word on their condition.

Troopers said all three were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Investigators are determining if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

