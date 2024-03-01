Clean-up begins in tornado-decimated communities in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Aid efforts kicked into high gear Thursday for the dozens of people impacted by a tornado that tore roofs clear off homes and destroyed the historic Fletcher Chapel in Springfield Wednesday.

Blue Ash's Matthew 25 Ministries, a group that normally responds to disasters across the United States, launched a team to respond to Montgomery, Clark, Madison and Franklin counties.

"We were ready to go almost immediately," said Ben Williams, disaster relief coordinator.

#NEW: We’re following emergency response and aid efforts in Springfield after a tornado tore through the area.Crews here are clearing debris next to the decimated Fletcher Chapel.A team from Cincinnati has been up here all day distributing aid.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/fekfTHUXVB — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) February 29, 2024

Williams said a response in Southwest and Central Ohio was different than one in a community hundreds of miles away.

"Any time something like this happens that close to home, it is more impactful. That's for sure. These are people that are friends, neighbors, family members," he said.

The teams identified and worked with local distribution hubs like Springfield's Trinity Missionary Church.

"This morning I look out the window and I see these four big giant trucks that say Matthew 25 Ministries and I say praise God, there's more help," said Pastor Paul Hundley.

Hundley said she personally knows some of the people who'd lost everything as the tornado caused havoc around Fletcher Pike, and supplies like cleaning boxes, first aid packs, hygiene products, fresh water, tarps, and a chainsaw provided by Matthew 25 will help people weather the storm's immediate aftermath.

PREVIOUS: Family trapped inside their home after tornado hits Springfield

The pastor said it could have been much worse.

"I'm happy that nobody's calling me asking for help with funerals or anything like that," he said.

Around Springfield, Pastor Paul asked anyone in need to call his church at 937-325-5421 or call him directly at 937-212-3184.

Matthew 25 Ministries said volunteers can come to their Blue Ash facility to help sort and pack supply boxes to be distributed across the affected regions.