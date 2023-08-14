Two dead, Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed after crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people are dead after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to Covington police.

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge has been shut down while police continue their investigation of the crash.

Heavy rescue firefighters with the Cincinnati Fire Department assisted after the crash happened, just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

"Expect the bridge to remain closed for some time," reads a tweet from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Covington police said two cars collided on the bridge; when police arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver of one of the vehicles had died.

A second driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

There were no passengers in the vehicles and no one else was hurt in the crash, according to Covington investigators.

Police have not released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.