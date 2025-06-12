Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House turns cicada nuisance into opportunity for good

CINCINNATI — Cicadas from Brood XIV emerged this summer, much to the annoyance of many residents in the Tri-State area. However, Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House is turning this nuisance into an opportunity for good.

As part of “The Cicada Crunch Challenge,” two professional chefs are eating cicadas on camera to raise funds for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Chefs Austin Tepe and Greg Wyatt from Taste of Hope have taken the lead in this fundraising campaign, and now Jennifer Loeb, CEO of Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House, has pledged to join in.

Initially, the organization aimed to raise $2,000 through the Cicada Challenge, but strong community support has helped them surpass this goal.

To show gratitude, CEO Jennifer Loeb is promising to eat a cicada herself.

"The overwhelming response to our cicada challenge shows just how much our community cares about keeping families together during medical crises," the release states.

While a date for Loeb's participation has yet to be announced, the Ronald McDonald House is eager to maintain the momentum generated by the challenge.

They encourage community members to participate by challenging their friends to share the challenge and daring others to match their donation, share details about the challenge and tag others to spread the word.

"The initial goal was just the beginning, with this incredible momentum, let's see what's truly possible when Cincinnati comes together for families in need," the release states.

For more information about Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House, visit the organization's website.

Brood XIV is beginning to clear out in many areas, but Dr. Gene Kritsky from Mount St. Joseph University said some areas of the Tri-State saw cicadas pop up from the ground a little later than usual this year.

