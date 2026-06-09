LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Families in Greater Cincinnati now have easier access to donor breast milk thanks to a new service at The Christ Hospital’s Liberty Township Birthing Center.

The facility is home to Cincinnati’s first breast milk dispensary, created in partnership with the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank. The dispensary allows families with a physician’s prescription to obtain donor breast milk closer to home.

The hospital has also served as a collection site for breast milk donations. Mothers who choose to donate complete a screening process that includes a review of their health history, lifestyle screening and blood work. Donated milk is then pasteurized and tested before it is distributed.

Hospital leaders said the dispensary can provide temporary support for families working to establish their own milk supply while ensuring babies receive breast milk when needed.

Watch below to learn more about how the program works:

Cincinnati’s first breast milk dispensary expands access for families

“Most patients are leaving the hospital much much earlier than they did decades ago, so it’s kind of a greater need in that regard and so they love knowing that they can go home in the comfort of their own home while they continue to work on their breastfeeding goals in this first couple of days, but sort of have the safety net if they need it,” said Megan Henley, assistant manager at The Christ Hospital Liberty Township Birthing Center.

Before the dispensary opened, families often had to travel to larger cities such as Columbus or Indianapolis to obtain donor milk. Hospital officials said the new service brings access closer to home for local families.

Henley said the community has strongly supported the program. Last year, collection sites at The Christ Hospital received more donated milk than the hospital purchased back for patient use.

Hospital leaders said they hope the dispensary will continue to support families while encouraging more mothers to donate breast milk and help meet the needs of infants across the region.