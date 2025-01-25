Cincinnatians take the plunge for the Special Olympics

CINCINNATI — Early Saturday morning a crowd gathered to jump into freezing waters for a very good — and very cold — cause.

The Polar Plunge is Special Olympics Kentucky and Ohio's largest fundraiser. Individuals or teams receive pledges and then take the brave plunge into icy water to raise money to support the athletes of Special Olympics Kentucky and Ohio.

This is the fourth year that the event has been hosted at The Banks, and it has already raised over $90,000 of its $157,000 goal, per its website.

WCPO reporter Krizia Williams attended the event as organizers, partipants and onlookers gathered in front of the Great American Ball Park. Alongside the jump was a costume contest.

The money raised at the Polar Plunge goes towards supporting Special Olympics Kentucky and Ohio's goal of providing opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.