Cincinnati police searching for a 3-year-old missing girl

The Cincinnati Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl. According to police, Nora Judkins was abducted on Dec. 16 at about 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue in Cincinnati.
The toddler is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with pigtails and wearing a blue onesie.

Officers say Jeremey Judkins, 28, is suspected of allegedly taking the toddler. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 216 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Judkins was last seen wearing a white crew neck shirt and blue sweatpants with "BB" on the leg. He also has a fresh cut on his forehead.

Authorities are asking residents in Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren counties, as well as other surrounding areas in Southwest Ohio, to be on the lookout for Judkins and the child.

Anyone with information needs to call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

