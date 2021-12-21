Watch
Police arrest second man for November murder of teen

Posted at 6:04 PM, Dec 21, 2021
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police announced they have arrested a second man and charged him with aggravated murder in connection with the Nov. 6 murder of 17-year-old Kristopher Teetor in South Fairmount.

Police previously arrested 24-year-old Joseph Bazel on Nov 23. On Tuesday, they announced they have also arrested 22-year-old Keuntay Bazel.

Teetor was shot at the BP gas station on Queen City Avenue at around `10:32 p.m. on Nov. 4.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

