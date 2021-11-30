Cincinnati native, North Carolina A&T volleyball player dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Northwest High School grad who earned North Carolina A&T volleyball's offensive player of the year award this year has died.

The N.C. A&T Department of Athletics announced Fatimah Shabazz died of complications from an aneurysm Sunday, Nov. 28. The 22-year-old who played varsity volleyball at Northwest for four years, earning conference co-player of the year honors before becoming an Aggie.

"We are heartbroken by Fatimah's passing," A&T coach Hal Clifton said. "Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court but a very sweet person off the court."

Shabazz was part of a 2019 team that went 13-1 in the MEAC, a school record for conference wins. In the 2021 spring season, Shabazz was named to first team All-MEAC and the MEAC All-Tournament team. She recorded career highs in kills and blocks this year, and led the conference in kills per set.

"Fatimah, my sweet girl, could make anyone laugh at any time of the day," teammate Courtney Pitt said. "She was the sweetest friend to me and so competitive on the court. I will always remember the joy she brought to me each and every day."

Shabazz played her final match as an Aggie Nov. 19. She had already graduated from N.C. A&T with a degree in pre-law/liberal studies, and was a first-semester graduate student before passing away.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

