Cincinnati Home and Garden Show canceled for 2025 amid Duke Energy Convention Center renovations

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Home and Garden Show won't be held in 2025, after organizers said they weren't able to find a new venue for the event while the Duke Energy Convention Center is closed during renovations.

Organizers announced on Thursday the show would return in 2026 when the Duke Energy Convention Center can accommodate it. It will then run from February 20 through Feb. 22 and again from Feb. 27 through March 1.

The convention center closed in May and renovations will keep it closed for roughly 18 months. Since the announcement that the closure was coming, organizers of the Cincinnati Home and Garden Show said they have been working to find an alternative location for the two-weekend long show.

The show itself has complicated space and logistical needs that couldn't be met elsewhere in Cincinnati, organizers said.

"After an extensive search, we ultimately determined that alternate venue options did not provide adequate space nor dates suitable for us to run a two-weekend show," said Tom Baugh, Marketplace Events vice chairman, in a press release. "This led to our decision to wait until we could produce the high-quality show the Greater Cincinnati community knows and expects. We look forward to hosting a wonderful show in 2026."

Exhibitors who were already enrolled in the 2025 show will automatically be rolled over and confirmed to participate in the 2026 show.

Another event put on by Marketplace Events, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market, will be held as anticipated. It'll temporarily take up residence at the Sharonville Convention Center from November 8 through Nov. 10.