Cincinnati firefighters battle blaze at Westwood townhome

CINCINNATI — A fire at a townhome complex in Westwood caused significant damage early Wednesday morning.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Anaconda Drive not far from Mt. Airy Forest.

Three people were in the townhouse at the time of the fire and managed to escape. One person said they were awakened by the flames.

"The occupant was home alone and was awakened by the fire," said Matt Flagler an Assistant Fire Chief with the Cincinnati Fire Department. "They were able to get out safely."

Firefighters initially attempted to enter the building to extinguish the flames but were met with heavy fire conditions.

"We attempted getting inside that building right away to put the fire out and there was a very heavy volume of fire," Flagler added. "It forced us to kind of take a defensive posture so we were outside that original building."

The main body of the fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes, but crews continued to work at the scene due to remaining hotspots. "There's a lot of hotspots remaining," Flagler said. "It's going to be a pretty intensive operation for our firefighters."

The Cincinnati Fire Department called for a second alarm to bring in additional resources. Approximately 65 firefighters were on the scene to ensure all areas of fire were properly extinguished, according to the fire department.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities have not yet released information about the extent of the damage to the property or how many people have been displaced.