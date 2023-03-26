Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati Fire Department: $100,000 estimated damage in South Fairmount fire

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
cincinnati%20fire%20department%20fire%20truck_1389139831152_1970692_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 09:01:39-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the 2000 block of Harrison Ave at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

On arrival, the companies reported heavy fire in a vacant three-story mixed use building, and requested additional support, Cincinnati Fire said.

"Due to the volume of fire and inability to access the upper floors the fire was initially fought defensively. While the bulk of the fire was being extinguished from the exterior, companies were able to find access to the upper floors. Firefighters then entered the 2nd and 3rd floors to extinguish the remainder of the fire and conduct searches" Cincinnati Fire said in a statement.

Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

The main body of fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes but companies remained on scene for several hours battling pockets of hidden flames, Cincinnati Fire said, estimating the damage to the structure to be $100,000.

The Fire Investigative Unit is investigating to determine a cause.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
NKY Chamber announces 2023 Business Impact Awards finalists Matthew 25 Ministries responds to deadly Mississippi tornadoes Driver, passenger dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Monroe

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.