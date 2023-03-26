Cincinnati Fire Department: $100,000 estimated damage in South Fairmount fire

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the 2000 block of Harrison Ave at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

On arrival, the companies reported heavy fire in a vacant three-story mixed use building, and requested additional support, Cincinnati Fire said.

"Due to the volume of fire and inability to access the upper floors the fire was initially fought defensively. While the bulk of the fire was being extinguished from the exterior, companies were able to find access to the upper floors. Firefighters then entered the 2nd and 3rd floors to extinguish the remainder of the fire and conduct searches" Cincinnati Fire said in a statement.

Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

The main body of fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes but companies remained on scene for several hours battling pockets of hidden flames, Cincinnati Fire said, estimating the damage to the structure to be $100,000.

The Fire Investigative Unit is investigating to determine a cause.