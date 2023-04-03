Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati Fire: 6 injured in crash involving Cincinnati Metro bus

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Metro bus crash on Western Hills Viaduct
IMG_1141.jpg
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 15:28:09-04

CINCINNATI — Six people were hurt after an early Monday afternoon crash on the upper level of the Western Hills Viaduct, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler.

The accident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on the Western Hills Viaduct near the I-75 ramp.

According to a Cincinnati police officer on the scene, an SUV traveling eastbound went left-of-center and struck the oncoming Metro bus, which was traveling westbound.

Flagler said six people were injured and taken to different hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation.

More local news:
Can a well-qualified Republican win as prosecutor in blue Hamilton County? Talawanda HS student arrested in connection with social media threat Street named after MLB Hall of Famer and former Reds player Barry Larkin

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.