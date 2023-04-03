Cincinnati Fire: 6 injured in crash involving Cincinnati Metro bus

CINCINNATI — Six people were hurt after an early Monday afternoon crash on the upper level of the Western Hills Viaduct, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler.

The accident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on the Western Hills Viaduct near the I-75 ramp.

According to a Cincinnati police officer on the scene, an SUV traveling eastbound went left-of-center and struck the oncoming Metro bus, which was traveling westbound.

Flagler said six people were injured and taken to different hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation.