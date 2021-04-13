Cincinnati Country Day's 'Bent Toward Justice' museum invites interaction with civil rights history

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Country Day School’s “Bent Toward Justice” museum, featuring works by students highlighting civil rights topics, officially opened this week.

The school began its “Bent Toward Justice” program in February, and students of all grade levels spent weeks crafting exhibits and exploring American civil rights history, “starting with the roots of West African slavery to the present-day state of racial relations.”

When the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country and here in the Tri-State, school wasn't in session. That’s part of the reason teachers at Cincinnati Country Day wanted to make sure students could learn about civil rights, equality and justice.

"The museum is an opportunity for our students to share their family stories with other students,” said history teacher Dr. Marygrace Tyrell. “A big contribution of every project is just not the hardships and inequities, but it was really about how we are carrying this movement forward in positive action."

There are two components of the museum: in-person exhibits and a virtual collection .

The museum features two interactive exhibits. The “We Will Soar” exhibit allows museum visitors to share dreams for the future on feathers that are then affixed to two bird posters. The “Same, Same but Different” exhibit invites visitors to take a selfie and a picture with a friend as a celebration of similarities and differences.

Some other exhibit topics include why Colin Kaepernick isn't playing football anymore, authors of the Harlem Renaissance and women's influences on society without suffrage.

