Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce opposes Cincinnati Public Schools tax levy, citing 3 key concerns

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce has come out strongly against Cincinnati Public Schools' tax levy as residents prepare to vote.

The Chamber cites three primary concerns. First, it says the measure represents one of the largest property tax increases in recent memory, increasing taxes on homeowners by about 20%.

Second, the Chamber says the district still hasn't provided a plan on how it will spend the money.

Finally, the Chamber says the district is not including the needs of its buildings in this tax, and admits it will likely have to ask for more taxpayer money to fix aging buildings in the near future, further burdening taxpayers.

Cincinnati Public Schools has routinely said it may have to cut services if the levy doesn't pass.

The Chamber President wrote his concerns in a letter to the school district. CLICK HERE to read the letter

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