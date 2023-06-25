Cincinnati celebrates 50 years of Pride amid tense political landscape

CINCINNATI — Tens of thousands of people marked 50 years of Cincinnati Pride at the parade and festival along The Banks Saturday.

The event was a recognition of a half century of celebration that began, and continues to be, a fight for the rights of LGBTQ people according to many at who attended.

"It is absolutely more important than ever to continue that fight," said Sonya Powers.

Powers, like many others, remain concerned of a nationwide movement targeting LGBTQ youth and trans people.

"We can't let up," she said. "We can't give up. It has been extremely hard. I know, for me, there have been a lot of days lie, it just feels like the walls are closing in."

For others, the day served as an opportunity to let their walls fall away as a day to be all they are as much as they want to be.

"It's basically just everyone being unapologetically themselves," said Paige Rich.

For queer business owners like James Reynolds, who called his drinking while painting establishment Not Your Average Paint and Sip Company unique, it's an opportunity to find like-minded clientele.

"It's kind of something so special only a queer person could pull it off," Reynolds said. "We're doing body painting. It's one of those scenarios where people really get to have a frivolous look at art, instead of being serious with it."

Rich said, as a newly out woman, she would continue to use Pride events as an opportunity to show opponents that the LGBTQ community would continue to proudly exist.

"You keep fighting," she said, "you keep coming through, you keep pushing the people away that want to stomp all over you, and reminding the people they don't have power over you."

