Cincinnati Bengal donates clothes to help women being examined in sexual assault cases

Hundreds of articles of clothing donated by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jack Sorenson will be given to women who have been sexual assault victims.

Kettering Health announced it recently received the donation for women who undergo Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exams. As part of those examinations, their clothes get taken as evidence.

Sorenson’s donation included undergarments, socks, sweatshirts and pants, Kettering health officials said. They went to The Passions Project, a nonprofit the Bengals player founded with his partner Paige Coffman.

“We are thrilled our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals led Jack to make this donation to Kettering Health,” said John Weimer, Kettering Health Senior Vice President of Emergency and Trauma Services and Operations Command Center. “This is another example of the partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kettering Health having a positive impact on the community. Patients who experience sexual assault and undergo a SANE exam can have some of their dignity restored when they leave the hospital wearing these clothing items, as many clothing items are kept for evidence.”

Kettering Health is the healthcare provider of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sorenson, whose nonprofit also supports community nonprofits with fundraising, played football for the Miami University Redhawks.