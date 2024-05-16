Cincinnati aerosol can production facility shutting down after buying Mexican company that does the same thing

CINCINNATI — Mauser Packaging Solutions plans to shut down its Cincinnati facility, according to a WARN notice sent Monday to Ohio Jobs and Family Services.

The aerosol can production facility on Broadwell Road is expected to close due to "ongoing economic difficulties," leaving 107 employees without a job.

"Absent a transaction or implementation of another viable strategic alternative, we intend to close the aerosol can operations at the Cincinnati Facility, with such operations expected to permanently cease on July 27, 2024," the WARN notice said.

The WARN notice detailed the following about the affected employees:



87 employees "separated" on, or within 14 days after, July 13

20 employees "separated" on, or within 14 days after, Aug. 30

The company has shared the dates with all 107 employees and said this will be a permanent separation.

Federal or state WARN will cover the compensation and benefits the employees will receive.

Just last week on May 7, the company announced that BWAY Corporation, the company's "wholly owned subsidiary," bought an aerosol can and steal pails manufacturer based in Mexico. The company said in a press release about the acquisition at the time that the purchase would be "complimentary" to Mauser's existing business.

Mauser is "a global supplier of rigid packaging products and services" that operates in more than 20 countries, according to its website. It operates three other facilities in the Tri-State: One in Mason, one in Monroe and one in Erlanger.