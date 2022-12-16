'Christmas in Loveland' returns this weekend

LOVELAND, Ohio — A favorite holiday tradition returns this weekend to Downtown Loveland. ‘Christmas in Loveland’ will feature crafts, train rides, caroling and Santa’s Wonderland.

The event will be held rain, snow or shine between 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17.

Visitors can enjoy activities, holiday beverages, a trolly ride, Christmas entertainment and free treats. Local businesses and restaurants will offer specials.

There will be carriage rides available for $2 per person.

The event is run by the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance. President CeeCee Collins said it’s a chance for businesses to thank the community, and to encourage people to shop local.

“It just really does a lot for the small businesses as they continue to kind of fight that uphill battle on an ongoing basis against the big box stores,” she said. “We have a very dedicated community and a lot of dedicated residents that are looking after these businesses and they want to make sure they succeed.”

A shuttle bus will transport people from the Shoppers Haven Parking lot to downtown Loveland. The Shuttle will run the entire event.

For more information, visit the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance website. www.lmrchamberalliance.org