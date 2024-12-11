Chief: CPD captain at heart of multiple investigations is no longer an officer

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Police Department captain who's been under investigation for violating department policies is no longer an officer with CPD, according to Chief Teresa Theetge.

Now-former CPD Captain Danita Pettis "has been terminated effective today," reads an email written by Theetge. According to the notice, Pettis no longer has access to police facilities without an escort by a CPD supervisor.

Pettis was a member of the Cincinnati Police Department for 25 years, serving a variety of roles. She is the second Black woman in 164 years to be promoted to the role of captain within CPD.

Pettis has been under investigation multiple times in recent years; in 2023, an internal investigation was launched into whether Pettis, who is also the president of the Sentinal Police Association, made "derogatory comments and threatens workplace hostility."

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police announced in July that Pettis was fully exonerated of the allegations after the results of the internal investigation.

A separate investigation alleging Pettis entered false information about her work on a time card and interfered with the previous internal investigation of her conduct was performed earlier this year, however. Pettis was supposed to be disciplined for those allegations in September, but the proceedings were delayed.

In October, another officer who'd worked with Pettis sued Pettis, the City of Cincinnati and Theetge, alleging "unlawful discriminatory and retaliatory actions against Plaintiff based on race."

The lawsuit claims Pettis made racially offensive statements about her fellow officer's interracial marriage and biracial children, voiced "her disgust for Black officers that have interracial relationships and expressed her hate for white people in general."

The suit goes on to allege Pettis repeatedly said the other officer was "sleeping with the enemy."

The Plaintiff who filed the lawsuit also alleges Pettis threatened to harm her career and even went to her home to intimidate her.

It's not yet clear what sparked Pettis' termination from the CPD force. WCPO has reached out to Theetge and other officials to learn more.