Chemistry students at Anderson High School build a pumpkin periodic table

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — A Halloween tradition at Anderson High School was in full swing Friday morning.

In its eighth year, students volunteer to carve each element of the periodic table into a pumpkin. Students do receive a bit of extra credit for buying and carving the pumpkins, but the students assembling the periodic table in the dark are there just for fun.

It takes about 2 hours to build the risers and stage for the pumpkins to sit on, get all the pumpkins placed in the correct order and then lit. They'll glow for hours for everyone to see.

Chemistry teacher Justin Good says the tradition has become a favorite in the community, people honk as they drive by and make a special trip down Forest Road to see the pumpkin periodic table.