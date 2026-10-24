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CFD: One dead, two injured in Westwood fire

Westwood Saturday apartment fire
Sam Harasimowicz/WCPO
Westwood Saturday apartment fire
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CINCINNATI — One man is dead after an early morning fire in Westwood on Saturday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The call for a fire at the 2600 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard came in at approximately 3:58 a.m. on Saturday, said Lindsay Lomax, Public Informations Officer for the Cincinnati Fire Department.

As firefighters were attacking the fire, they were notified that the building was occupied. Three people were found inside.

Two victims were assessed on scene and were not transported. The third was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim and the cause of the fire have not yet been identified.

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