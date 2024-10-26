CFD: House fire displaces 5 in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Five people have been displaced following a house fire in West Price Hill Saturday evening.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department, dispatch received multiple reports of a house fire on the 4000 block of Prosperity Pl. around 4:16 p.m.

The CFD reports that when crews arrived on scene they noticed visible smoke and fire coming from the back deck of the home expanding up the attic.

Crews searched the house and that no one was inside before beginning defensive operations.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, according to the press release.

A total of five residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Smoke detectors were present at the time of the fire.