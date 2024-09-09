CFD: 44 firefighters respond to apartment fire, $40k in damages

Watch Now
CINCINNATI — 4 people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Cincinnati Sunday evening.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department crews were dispatched for a structure fire at 800 Vienna Woods at 7:06 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a 3-story apartment building with smoke visible from the second floor.

The apartment's residents had evacuated prior to the fire crew's arrival.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

The estimated damage resulting from the fire is approximately $40,000.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

A total of 44 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be food left unattended on a stove.

