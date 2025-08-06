CFD: 3 injured, Columbia Parkway closed in both directions after 'serious' crash

CINCINNATI — Columbia Parkway is closed in both directions between Delta Avenue and William Howard Taft Road after what Cincinnati Fire described as a "serious crash."

CFD said three people are injured, two critically, after a crash on Columbia Parkway. A picture shared on social media shows one car on its side while the front of another car appears destroyed.

Our Firefighters are on the scene of a serious auto crash on Columbia Parkway. 3 injuries are reported, 2 are critical. @CincyPD has the road closed in both directions between Delta and Wm H Taft. pic.twitter.com/2gz5ExL2Wl — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 6, 2025

Officials have not said when the road will reopen.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.