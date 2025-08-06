Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CFD: 3 injured, Columbia Parkway closed in both directions after 'serious' crash

Cincinnati Fire Department
CINCINNATI — Columbia Parkway is closed in both directions between Delta Avenue and William Howard Taft Road after what Cincinnati Fire described as a "serious crash."

CFD said three people are injured, two critically, after a crash on Columbia Parkway. A picture shared on social media shows one car on its side while the front of another car appears destroyed.

Officials have not said when the road will reopen.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

