CDP: 34-year-old man dead from fatal gunshot wound

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound in Cincinnati Sunday evening.

According to a press release by the City of Cincinnati, District One officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 2400 block of Maplewood Ave around 4:25 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were started as the victim was transported to the University Hospital Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Smith, 34.

No information on a suspect was given.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contacted the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.