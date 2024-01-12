Prosecutor: Man hit pedestrian, fled scene and police before crashing into home

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a pedestrian overnight, fled from the scene and led police on a chase before crashing into a residence, according to court officials.

Prosecutors alleged in court Friday morning that 18-year-old Josiah Hopewell drove off after hitting a pedestrian, leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing.

Woodlawn police said they were alerted to a pedestrian who was hit by a driver on Bishopsgate Drive around 12:35 a.m. Friday morning. When officers got on scene, they were given a description of the vehicle involved in the crash, though they did not say by whom.

Springdale officers later located the vehicle, Woodlawn police said, but Hopewell drove off, fleeing from officers until he crashed into a home in Forest Park.

He is currently charged with refusing to comply with an officer and vehicular assault. A judge ordered him held on a $27,000 bond.