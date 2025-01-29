Watch Now
Wilder Fire Department cancels annual fish fry, citing 'rising cost of food and supplies'

WILDER, Ky. — The Wilder Fire Department won't hold its annual fish fry this year, but it said it's hopeful the event can return next year.

The fire department said in a social media post that the rising cost of food and supplies have made the event unfeasible this year, and the fire department doesn't want to raise the cost of served meals.

"The rising costs of food and supplies due to the ongoing inflation crisis have made it fiscally impractical to host the event without significantly increasing prices," reads the post. "As responsible stewards of our community's resources, we believe it would not be fair to pass these additional costs onto you."

The decision to cancel this year was made after months of cost analyses with multiple different food delivery services, the fire department said.

The fire department said it hopes the fish fry event can resume in 2026, "once food and material prices stabilize."

