Developers finalize land purchase deal of former Beverly Hills Supper Club site

Community will be called 'Memorial Pointe'
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 16, 2021
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — Developers have cleared one more hurdle in their quest to transform the former site of the Beverly Hills Supper Club into a residential community, officials announced Monday, when the purchase agreement for the land was finalized.

Construction is set to begin later this month on Memorial Pointe — an 80-acre, $65 million community that will include 85 single-family homes and 200 luxury apartments — at the former club site in Southgate, where dozens lost their lives in a 1977 fire that became the deadliest tragedy in Tri-State history.

The development will also include a memorial to those who died in the fire, as well as maintained green spaces and access to the nearby Highland Country Club. The memorial will sit on U.S. 27/Alexandria Pike and will include the names of those who died and other historical markers recounting the events that transpired more than 40 years ago.

"As excited as we are about moving forward on Memorial Pointe, we will never stop looking back to remember those who lost their lives at Beverly Hills and those they left behind," said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of the Edgewood-based Ashley Builders Group.

The project faced resistance and was halted last fall after nonprofit group Beverly Hills Supper Club Respect the Dead, LLC filed for a temporary restraining order. In November, leaders from both sides reached an agreement on how the development would proceed.

In a news release, Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg expressed his support for the project.

"For those of us here at home, this purchase and the proposed development writes a new page in the property’s storied past," Hamberg said.

Developers said they expect construction to begin by late August.

