Roundabout, roads near Newport to be closed for hours after semi truck overturned

Newport Fire and EMS
NEWPORT, Ky — Roads leading in and out of a roundabout near Newport, Ky. are closed after a semi truck overturned, according to KYTC.

All lanes are currently blocked at the KY-8/KY-9 roundabout in Campbell County near Newport. The roundabout exit from KY-8 from Covington to KY-9 is still open, KYTC said. However, a lane inside that roundabout is blocked.

Police on scene working to clear the crash estimated the lanes will be blocked for at least two to three hours; that announcement was provided to WCPO at 1:44 p.m.

Officials are suggesting drivers use other routes to get through the area. Anyone driving from Covington to Newport can head east on KY-8 to southbound KY-9. Anyone heading from Cincinnati into Newport or Covington should use southbound KY-8 to westbound KY-8 via the Fourth Street Bridge.

KYTC said it would announce on social media when the roads re-open.

