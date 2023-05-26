Replica of Christopher Columbus' Pinta ship to dock in NKY, SE Indiana; offer educational tours

NEWPORT, Ky. — History lovers and Tri-State residents can step back in time as a replica of one of Christopher Columbus' ships will be docking in Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

A replica of the "Pinta" will be docked in Newport near the Hooters on Riverboat Row beginning June 2. After the ship departs from Northern Kentucky on June 14, it will dock in Southeast Indiana at the Rising Sun Marina from June 16 to June 18.

The Pinta was one of Columbus' three Spanish ships, alongside the Nina and Santa Maria, that first traveled to the "New World" AKA the Americas. The Pinta was the fastest of the three ships and its inhabitants first spotted land on Oct. 12, 1492.

The ship was built by 8th generation Portugeuse Shipwrights using the same methods and tools that were used to build the original ship, which is a "caravel." Caravels were mainly used as trading vessels along the Mediterranean and African coasts before being used for Transatlantic voyages open up trading to the "New World."

The boat's replica was constructed by Sanger Ships, and it was first launched in Brazil in 2005. Sanger Ships also created a replica of the Nina, which is the most historically accurate Columbus replica ever built.

Those who want to flashback through time can explore the Pinta replica ship with self-guided tours. The ship will be open daily in both Newport and Rising Sun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those interested in visiting the replica ship, tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors or military members and $6 for children. Children 4 and younger enter for free.