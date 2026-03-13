Police: Previous shooting was 'significant contributing factor' in Melbourne man's death

MELBOURNE, Ky. — A man found fatally shot on the front porch of his home in Melbourne in February was also the victim in an incident one month earlier, according to Campbell County police.

In the early morning hours of February 24, police were called to Kohls Road in Melbourne after 911 callers reported a possible burglary. Those callers also said a gun had been discharged, according to police.

When officers got there at around 3:45 a.m., they found Jared Strup Sr. on the front porch of his home with a gunshot wound. Strup was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

At the time, police did not release any information on a suspect but said "information indicates this was an isolated incident and there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public."

On Feb. 26, two days after the shooting, Campbell County police said they have "identified the individuals involved," but they did not release any names or any charges those individuals may face. The department said it's working with prosecutors in "advancing the matter for review and resolution" through the Campbell County judicial system.

Now, Campbell County police say a January 19 shooting incident at Strup's home was connected with Strup's shooting death.

Police said they were called to Strup's home at around 12:30 a.m. on January 19 after shots were fired into Strup's house.

In that case, officers arrested 19-year-old Preston Gill and charged him with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, retaliating against a participant in the legal process and using restricted ammunition during the commission of a crime.

Campbell County police say that incident "was a significant contributing factor leading to the tragic death" of Strup.

Police also said, after a review of the case by the Campbell County Attorney's Office, charges will not be filed against anyone in Strup's death.

We have filed a request for a copy of Strup's autopsy, but have not yet received that.