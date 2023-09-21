Northern Kentucky teen hospitalized after being hit by car while waiting for morning bus

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Campbell County High School student is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning, according to a friend of the student’s family.

“He was sitting at the end of his drive or on the road, waiting for the bus to come pick him up,” said Christi Wagner, the Campbell County High School football team's "team mom."

Collin Saner is a freshman who is on the football team.

Wagner said a neighbor pulled in and unknowingly hit him, thinking she had hit a garbage can he was sitting near.

Saner was rushed to the hospital and sedated in the ICU. Wagner said he has injuries to his spleen and left arm and will need surgery.

“They absolutely don't put any blame on the neighbor,” she said. “They said it was dark. He was sitting near the garbage cans and she just she's beside herself.”

Cold Spring police confirmed there was an open crash investigation, but told WCPO Wednesday they could not yet provide any details — including where or when it happened.

“All the kids just say he's the sweetest guy,” Wagner said. “He's the kid that you talk to that talks to everybody.”

Quarterback Nate Smith said everyone in the football program is incredibly close.

“All the freshmen really looked up to him and really liked him,” Smith said. “He’s a great teammate and he worked hard and he’s a great player for the football team.”

The past few years have not been easy for the school community. Last October, a Campbell County High School cheerleader died after a crash on Alexandria Pike. Ava Markus was just weeks away from her 17th birthday.

Smith said the team is thinking of Saner.

“We all love you,” Smith said. “We know that he's going to make it out of it strong.”

Wagner said Saner's family was awed by the love and support they've received.

“When Colin wakes up, he can see how many people care,” said Wagner.