Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital following a crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred Sunday, October 2 on Alexandria Pike near the intersection of St. Michael Drive in Cold Spring around 6 p.m.

According to police, the 16-year-old was in a car that was struck by a semi.

“We did have an entrapment of a subject in a smaller vehicle and we had to use our extrication equipment to extricate the victim from the vehicle. It took us 5 to maybe 7 minutes to have that person extricated and on their way to the hospital," said Fire Chief Dan Schultz.

Police are still investigating the crash. It's unclear if speed is a factor, but people who work in the area say cars speed on Alexandria Pike all the time.

Since the crash, the hashtag "#All4AvaGrace" has gathered nationwide support. It has made its rounds on Facebook and Twitter. It shows family, friends, teammates, and cheer squads from across the country wanting to show support. Many, posting pictures decked out in pink, Ava’s favorite color.

“I think it’s crazy how fast it got around. Everyone at our school already loved Ava. Now everyone else loves her too,” said Campbell County High School junior Skylar Steffen.

CCHS XC decked out in pink in support of the Markus Family! Sending our love!! #all4Avagrace pic.twitter.com/q5OmRkURea — Camels XC (@CamelsXc) October 7, 2022

#All4AvaGrace More than just a hashtag. People from all over the country have shown support for Ava Markus, a Campbell Co. cheerleader, who remains in the hospital following a serious crash on Sunday. How she's being honored, and how you can help the family... on @WCPO at 11. pic.twitter.com/Sr3ndvVW4d — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) October 8, 2022

Ava's coach described her as the glue of the team

“(She's a) big part of the team. Friends with everyone on the team. She’s the friend that brings all the circles together," Jacob Lawrence, Campbell County High School cheerleading coach, said.

The family has setup a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

