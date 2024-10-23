Newport names new city manager, Tom Fromme to retire after 19 years in role

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport City Commission has decided who will succeed long-time City Manager Tom Fromme, who announced in September he would retire at the end of this year.

Fromme has been the Newport city manager for 19 years and has worked for the city for a total of 44 years.

Now, city leaders have decided the current assistant city manager will step into his role when he retires. City commissioners decided Wednesday that John Hayden "will replace his mentor as the city manager of Newport," according to a press release.

That means Hayden will vacate the assistant city manager role so, in turn, commissioners determined that Newport Zoning Administrator Brian Steffen will be voted in to fill that position.

Both will begin their new duties on January 1, the city announced.

In addition to serving as assistant city manager, Hayden also spent eight years as a Newport City Commissioner.

"I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I fully realize that I have tremendous shoes to fill," said Hayden. "Tom Fromme was an amazing city manager who taught me tremendous lessons that have prepared me for this role. I am looking forward to this incredible opportunity."

The 43-year-old attorney is a Newport native who graduated from Newport High School.

Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. said city officials decided on Hayden after an internal search and "careful consideration."

"We are confident that John Hayden brings the leadership, experience and vision that will continue to guide Newport toward a bright and prosperous future," he said.

Fromme said the decision was a difficult one, with several good candidates, but that he's happy with officials' decision to choose Hayden.

"I am pleased with the process and the results," said Fromme. "It is a new era. And I know John and Brian will keep the city moving forward."