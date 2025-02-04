Newport Independent Schools won't have in-person classes Tuesday, Wednesday due to illness

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport Independent Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to a rise in flu and stomach virus cases, the district announced.

The district said students at Newport Primary and Intermediate Schools will complete NTI days 6 and 7 assignments wile high school students will have instruction through Google Classroom.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community, and we appreciate your understanding during this time," the district said in a social media post.

This isn't the only Tri-State district impacted by viruses. Adams County Ohio Valley Schools announced all schools were closed Monday due to illness.