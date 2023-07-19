Newport High stadium opening delayed until end of October

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport High School's football stadium won't be able to open "until at least the end of October," according to a press release from the district.

The renovation construction schedule, a first-phase, $3 million investment, means the work needed on the stadium won't be done in time for the Wildcats to start their football season in the stadium.

"We wanted to get this word out to the public as soon as we learned of the delay," said Tony Watts, superintendent of Newport Independent Schools, in a press release. "The company that will install our bleachers is currently installing new bleachers at Lloyd High School and they are still working there. So that is going to put us two months behind and our stadium won't likely be ready until the end of October."

The district said it hopes the stadium could be ready to host if the Wildcats make the playoffs and get a home game.

In the meantime, the team will practice on the baseball field behind the high school and the two home games the Wildcats were scheduled to host in 2023 will instead be held at Bellevue High School and Lloyd High School in Erlanger.

The existing stadium, built in 1937, failed a building inspection in 2022 that forced the Wildcats to play and practice at Holmes High School in Covington, instead of their own turf, the district said.

Demolition began on May 4 and was expected to be finished in four to six weeks. The goal for completed renovations was slated for late September or early October, said Dennis Maines, director of facilities and transportation at the district, at the time construction began.

Next steps for the renovation are still to be announced later, according to Newport Independent Schools. That second phase will include building locker rooms, restrooms, a concession stand and installing new field lighting.