Newport firefighter needing kidney donation finds 'perfect match' in fellow firefighter

NEWPORT, Ky. — Sometimes the answer to life's most difficult questions can be right at your doorstep.

That was the case for Bob Hug and Ryan Whaley, two members of the Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 IAFF.

According to the group's social media post, Hug is battling kidney disease and has needed a transplant for more than a year. For the past six months, he has been on dialysis.

His fellow firefighters gathered support for Hug and his family by raising awareness. More than 40 people came back as matches, and one — Local 45 firefighter Ryan Whaley — was a perfect match.

Both Hug and Whaley had the procedure done Monday morning. They are out of surgery and recovering.

Local 45 IAFF said on Facebook: "This is one of the bravest acts of lifesaving which is only possible due to the selfless decision Brother Whaley made to donate his kidney to Brother Hug. This donation and transplant will transform lives and reshape the futures of these men and their families. This is what the fire service and fire family truly is all about. The bond and friendship we forge is everlasting."

That social media post ended with a simple message: "Sending love, strength, positivity, good energy, and prayers to Bob and Ryan today, tomorrow, and thereafter for a speedy recovery!"

