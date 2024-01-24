Newport detective receives bravery award for life-saving river rescue

NEWPORT, Ky. — The City of Newport honored Detective Jason Gabbard with a commendation for bravery at the city commission meeting on Monday for saving someone’s life.

Police Chief Christopher Fangman issued the award, called the Newport Police Citation for Bravery.

Fangman recounted the incident that led to Gabbard’s recognition.

“One of the most dangerous things that we deal with working in Newport is that river,” Fangman said. “Whoever has been in the river knows what kind of current is in the river, and it is incredibly dangerous.”

A driver who crashed her car ended up in the river, Fangman said. When Gabbard and other officers arrived, Gabbard made a judgement call to enter the water — against standard protocol, the chief said — securing himself to the shoreline with a 50-foot dog leash.

Upon pulling the woman ashore, other officers performed CPR.

Though she later died, Fangman said this was the first time in his career he’d ever seen anyone earn such a commendation.

