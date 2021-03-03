Northern Kentucky floodwall gates close as Ohio River rises

NEWPORT, Ky. — The floodwall gate in Newport, Kentucky is closing for now as the Ohio River continues to rise, according to officials.

Newport officials aren't taking any chances as they close the gate at Columbia Street Wednesday morning.

According to Paul Kremer, the deputy division commander of the Army Corps. of Engineers, the area usually sees either two or three flood cycles each year. With all the snow melting and the recent rain, this is causing the first major flood issue for the area this year.

"This past Sunday what we saw was a little bit of saturated ground," Kremer said. "We had a lot of ice. So when water hit on Saturday and Sunday it just rushed right off into the river, thus causing this rapid rise we saw in the area."

The Ohio River is expected to crest around 56-feet around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Newport officials said they would announce when the floodwall gate would reopen later.