'It's disheartening': Northern Kentucky veteran says contractor he paid thousands took advantage of him

COLD SPRING, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky Purple Heart recipient and his wife say they’ve been taken advantage of by a contractor who was working on their home. And now, they're left with a huge mess.

For two months, crews have worked on Jason and Sarah Tuuri’s home for some major structural issues.

Currently, there are huge mounds of dirt in their front yard, and there’s a massive, roughly 8-feet-deep hole about right in front of their home — but the Tuuris' problems get much deeper.

The Tuuris were granted donations from veteran non-profits, Purple Heart Homes and Semper Fi Fund, to help finance the repairs to their home. Jason Tuuri found a contractor online with great reviews.

“He came out and did an initial consultation. We felt comfortable with him, so we hired him,” Jason said.

The Tuuris sensed no red flags. Sarah said things were fine until about a month into the project.

“When he asked us for more money is when it started to go downhill,” Sarah said.

The Tuuris said the contractor was paid the initial quote of $36,000, but he kept asking for more money. The couple said they gave him thousands more.

Eventually, Jason said they told the contractor they weren’t going to give him any more money.

“He cussed at me; you know threatened me with suing me if I didn’t give him more money,” Jason said.

Jason said the contractor quit the job, and took the money without finishing.

“I’m scared. I’m fearful. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Jason said. “It's disheartening. It's hurtful.”

WCPO 9 called the contractor to get his side of the story.

The contractor said he never quit, but the Tuuris owe him more money. He said when he gets that money, he will finish the job.

The Tuuris have concerns for their family’s safety with colder months ahead.

“It’s about to be winter. We have exposed gas lines, we have exposed water lines, exposed foundation,” Jason said.

Jason said this situation impacts more than just his family. The veteran nonprofits have paid more than $36,000 to the contractor.

“I feel terrible for these nonprofits because they've been nothing but good to us and our family,” Jason said. “They’ve been taken advantage of. I feel bad for the donors who give money to these nonprofits.”

Jason said he wanted to share his story to prevent what happened to him from happening to another veteran.

“If no one speaks out about it, how is anyone gonna know about it,” Jason said. “I just wanna let it be known there are amazing veteran nonprofits out there that are getting taken advantage of, because people know they can.”