NKU campus closed until noon after brief power outage in Campbell County

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University's campus in Heighland Heights, Ky. will be closed Wednesday morning until noon because of a power outage, according to an alert sent from the university.

All classes and events that were scheduled to take place before noon are canceled, the university said.

🚨 | NKU will be closed until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, due to a power outage across campus. All classes and events scheduled to begin before noon are cancelled. — Northern Kentucky University (@nkuedu) November 29, 2023

Power was restored to the area around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A Duke Evergy spokesperson said crews found a failed piece of equipment on a transmission line that fed the area.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, roughly 3,000 households in neighborhoods surrounding the NKU campus were without power briefly Wednesday morning; the outage affected Highland Heights, parts of Cold Spring and parts of Wilder.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said the outage began around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy