NKU campus closed until noon after brief power outage in Campbell County

Around 3,000 households without power in the area
Posted at 6:42 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 07:27:50-05

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University's campus in Heighland Heights, Ky. will be closed Wednesday morning until noon because of a power outage, according to an alert sent from the university.

All classes and events that were scheduled to take place before noon are canceled, the university said.

Power was restored to the area around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A Duke Evergy spokesperson said crews found a failed piece of equipment on a transmission line that fed the area.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, roughly 3,000 households in neighborhoods surrounding the NKU campus were without power briefly Wednesday morning; the outage affected Highland Heights, parts of Cold Spring and parts of Wilder.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said the outage began around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

