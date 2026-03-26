Fort Thomas schools reverse decision to hold classes on Election Day after voter suppression concerns

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Fort Thomas Independent Schools will close during the upcoming Kentucky primary after parents and residents expressed concerns about voter suppression and student safety following the district's initial announcement to keep classes in session.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Brian Robinson noted that state law recently changed to allow schools to open on Election Day, with the exception of presidential elections, as make-up days for inclement weather.

Robinson said the district offered "appropriate alternatives" for Kentucky's May 19 primary to the Campbell County Clerk after their first snow closure, but they were not accepted. The district then began creating a plan to ensure kids could go to school while voters exercised their civic duty.

WATCH: Fort Thomas Independent Schools will close on Election Day after parents and residents raised concerns

Fort Thomas schools reverse decision to hold classes on Election Day after voter and safety concerns

Still, community members raised concerns about voter accessibility and possible safety issues.

"I was immediately worried about the students, but also about voting," parent Pam Schultz said. "My mom is elderly, and I know that she is anxious to vote. In May, and if she were to have to go up to one of the schools, that would have deterred her from voting."

Election officials and residents noted that traffic and accessibility were primary concerns for the walking school district.

"When I graduated several years ago, it probably wouldn't have been a concern, but with the political divisiveness that is taking place in our country and the school violence that is already prevalent, why invite a problem in?" Schultz said.

In his letter, Robinson said that suggestions that the district's plans could result in voter suppression, combined with the expectation of a higher turnout, led them to change their plans.

"They have a high percentage of voters, and this year they have a primary for Fort Thomas City Council, so it's even going to motivate more people to come out and vote," Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen said.

The school board will select a new make-up day at a later meeting.

"I'm very grateful that they reconsidered their previous decision and have gone back to being closed now," Schultz said.

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