First Lego café in nation opening at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Lego café is going in at Newport on the Levee, with doors scheduled to open over the summer.

The Brickery Café & Play will be the first Lego café in the U.S., according to a press release from North American Properties, which owns the property on the Levee.

The new business will go into a 3,100-square-foot space next to Velocity Esports.

"We had originally looked at a different location, but when our broker presented Newport on the Levee as an option, we jumped at the opportunity to join such an eclectic lineup of businesses," said Daniel Johnson, Cincinnati native and CEO of The Brickery, in a press release. "As an extreme fanatic of Lego myself, I'm constantly in awe at how the toy has continued resonating with every generation for nearly a century. My family and I are so excited to join the Levee crew and we can't wait to share thsi new journey with our neighbors."

When it opens, the business will offer a kids play and discovery area, a café that serves light refreshments and a retail space with new and used Legos for sale. The play and discovery area is designed for children 5- to 12-years-old.

For a fee, kids will be able to play in the area with large Lego sets from a variety of series, like Super Mario, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney. Themed sets will rotate, with monthly entry passes available.

Large-scale and kinetic sculptures out of Legos will showcase local landmarks in the business' windows, accented by a mural painted by Cincinnati-based artist Jonathan Queen.

A private event space will also be incorporated into the space, according to the press release. The space will be used for birthday parties, company meetings, date nights and community activities like Sip and Brick classes and themed build tournaments.